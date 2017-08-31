A massive fire broke out at the F Block of the Assam Secretariat in Guwahati’s Dispur locality around 12 pm on Thursday. The fire started during a Cabinet meeting, The Indian Express reported citing local media. All rooms in the Janata Bhawan were sealed, and an investigation is underway.

By 2 pm, four fire tenders were at the spot and had brought the blaze under control. Employees said there were no injuries. Though the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, some reports suggested that it could a short-circuit may have sparked the fire. The Finance Department offices are located in the F Block.

More details are awaited.