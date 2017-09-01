Union Skill Development Minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy resigned on Thursday ahead of a speculated Cabinet reshuffle, PTI reported. The Cabinet reshuffle may take place before Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves for the Brics summit on Sunday.

Union Water Resources Minister Uma Bharti, Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh, Minister of State for Water Resources Sanjeev Balyan and Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Giriraj Singh also resigned, NDTV reported citing sources. The Economic Times reported that Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Kalraj Mishra also tendered his resignation.

Besides this, Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey was appointed the president of the Uttar Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday evening, thus creating another vacancy in the Union Cabinet.

BJP President Amit Shah had met several senior ministers on Thursday morning. Some had said it was a meeting to discuss the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls.

Union minister Arun Jaitley, who is in charge of the party’s Gujarat polls, had attended the meeting, along with Narendra Singh Tomar, PP Chaudhury, Jitendra Singh and Niramala Sitharaman.

Jaitley has held the defence and finance portfolios both after Manohar Parrikar quit as the defence minister to return to Goa as chief minister. Former Union minister Venkaiah Naidu’s urban development portfolio may be included in the rejig. Naidu is now vice president of the country.

Some reports have also suggested that the Janata Dal (United), the BJP’s newest ally, will be given a Cabinet berth, while some have also said that the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam may get a position.

Changes were last made to the Union Cabinet in July 2016, when Prakash Javadekar was made human resource development minister and Smriti Irani was moved to textiles, among other changes.