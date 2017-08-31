Actor Kamal Haasan on Wednesday added to the political tension in Tamil Nadu by saying that he has “already entered politics”. At a politically-charged speech during a wedding ceremony in Coimbatore, he told his fans to be prepared to march to the fort, in apparent reference to the Fort St George, the seat of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly.

The event was not a wedding ceremony but was the “inaugural ceremony of our political journey”, he said. He reminded his fans that the people of the state were responsible for putting corrupt politicians in power. We let thieves become powerful after “getting bribed”, he said. “You sold five years for Rs 500 or Rs 1,000,” he said, adding that it was time to admit past mistakes and ensure it is not repeated. He also urged his fans to continue protesting, but to ensure their “hands were clean”.

Later, he told reporters at the airport that he had to start his political journey somewhere, and it did not matter if it was Coimbatore or Twitter, The Hindu reported.

This is not the first time the actor has spoken out against the political situation in Tamil Nadu. He has been critical of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam for many months, inviting criticism from the government. On August 15, he had criticised the government in Tamil Nadu and wondered why no one called for Chief Minister K Palaniswami’s resignation over alleged corruption. The actor said Indians cannot attain true freedom until they are freed from corruption.