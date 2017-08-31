One of the five women who had challenged the Islamic practice of triple talaq has alleged that two of her four children have been kidnapped by her husband in in Howrah, ANI reported. Ishrat Jahan filed a complaint with the Golabari Police Station in Howrah in connection with the matter.

Jahan had earlier alleged that she was receiving threats since August 22 when the Supreme Court had struck down the practice of instant talaq terming it unconstitutional. She had even urged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to provide her and her family police protection. Jahan, a resident of Pilkhana area of Howrah, had alleged that her husband’s family had threatened her for challenging Islamic laws.

“People had serious objections with my decision to move to the apex court, even my parents were against it,” Jahan told The Quint in an interview. “But I refused to budge. The neighbourhood where I stay is dominated by the Muslim community and lot of men are angry with me.”

Her husband had divorced her over the phone from Dubai in 2014, by uttering “talaq” thrice, after which she had involved herself in petitioning against the practice.