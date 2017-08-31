The Gaya district court on Thursday declared suspended Janata Dal (United) lawmaker Manorama Devi’s son Rocky Yadav guilty in the Aditya Sachdeva (pictured above) case, ANI reported. Yadav was accused of killing 19-year-old Aditya Sachdeva for overtaking his SUV in May 2016. The court also declared three other accused guilty in the case.

The court said that the order on quantum of sentence against them will be given on September 6.

On October 29, Rocky Yadav had surrendered before Gaya district court, ANI reported. The Patna High Court had granted bail to Rocky Yadav on October 20. However, the state government had challenged the court’s decision in the apex court.

The victim’s father had said he would appeal to the government to take measures to save the state from “jungle raj”. “We have all the proof with us, but still justice is denied; money and power has again silenced the truth,” he said. Aditya Sachdeva’s mother had alleged that the high court had given its verdict in favour of the accused without even opening the case.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had set up a Special Investigating Team to look into the case. Rocky Yadav was arrested on May 10, two days after the incident. His father Bindi Yadav and his bodyguard, who was with the accused during the incident, were also arrested in connection with the case. Manorama Devi was suspended from the JD(U) for trying to shield her son from being implicated for the murder.