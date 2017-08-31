The government on Thursday extended the last date for citizens to link their Aadhaar number with their Permanent Account Number to December 31, PTI reported. The last date was supposed to be August 31.

An Income Tax Deprtment official had said on August 5, which was the last date for filing Income Tax Returns, that till then, more than 9.3 crore PAN-Aadhaar linkages had been registered by the department.

The Centre had made linking Aadhaar with PAN compulsory to file Income Tax Returns and for any bank transaction over Rs 50,000.