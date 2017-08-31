Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju on Thursday admitted to a huge gap in India’s capability and capacity the field of cyber warfare, IANS reported. Rijiju was speaking at the inauguration of a summit on cyber and network security organised by industry chamber Assocham in Delhi.

“During the briefings and understanding of how prepared we are with our security officers, I realise that the more we are exposed to this world, the more vulnerable we have become,” Rijiju said. “I am not discrediting our capability but the reality is what is India’s capability and what is our capacity, there is a huge gap.”

Private agencies, particularly business communities and governments need to cooperate in the field, Rijiju said. The minister said it was easier for authoritarian powers to frame and enforce laws. “When it comes to national security, I personally feel that national interest overrides everything. We are being authorised by the sovereign people of this nation, we have primary responsibility to frame laws.