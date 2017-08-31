Torrential rains lashed Pakistan’s port city of Karachi, killing at least 12 people so far, Dawn reported on Thursday. The casualties in Karachi come days after the downpour in Mumbai killed at least six people earlier this week.

The Inter-Services Public Relations said the Pakistan Army has been asked to assist in rescue and relief operations in Karachi. Water extraction pumps have been provided to the city administration, the ISPR added.

Pakistan’s meteorological department predicted three more days of rain in parts of Sindh province, Islamabad and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, AP reported. Windstorms were also expected in Baluchistan and Punjab provinces, the weather department said. Schools in Karachi have been ordered to remain shut for the next three days as a precaution.

Daily life was disrupted in Karachi as several areas – including North Karachi, Nazimabad, Drigh Road – were submerged in the rainfall, Dawn reported. An eight-year-old boy was killed in a building collapse in Clifton area of the city. Electricity supply was also suspended in many areas of the city.

According to K-Electric, Pakistan’s largest power utility, 80 out of 1,600 feeders had been affected in the rain. “Some feeders have been switched off in view of safety concerns in areas with water logging, and restoration work will be expedited in affected areas as soon as standing water is wiped out,” KE’s Director of Marketing and Communication Sadia Dada told Dawn.

Be sure to take these precautions during the rain. pic.twitter.com/ujqFwLnxls — KE (@KElectricPk) August 30, 2017

#Police Jawans helping people stranded in their vehicles due to heavy rainfall. #Karachi pic.twitter.com/gHtefQY6WC — Mumtaz Hayat Maneka (@Mumtazz_Maneka) August 31, 2017