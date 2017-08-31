A look at the headlines right now:

India’s GDP growth slows to 5.7% in the first quarter of 2017 from 7.9% last year: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the low figures were a matter of concern. Isro’s attempt to launch eighth navigation satellite from Sriharikota unsuccessful: The mission failed because the heat shield of the launch vehicle carrying the satellite did not open up for its deployment. Toll rises to 22 in Mumbai building collapse, Narendra Modi says he is ‘saddened’ by the loss: The police said the exact count of the residents in the structure was unknown. Ex-Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf declared ‘absconder’ in Benazir Bhutto murder case, five acquitted: Two police officers were sentenced to 17 years in prison by the anti-terrorism court. Deadline to link Aadhaar with PAN extended by four months to December 31: The Centre had made the process to file Income Tax Returns and for any bank transaction over Rs 50,000. Supreme Court allows Pune woman to abort 24-week-old foetus without a skull and brain: Doctors from the BJ Government Medical College said there was no treatment available for the foetus’s condition. Adani Group ties up with Swedish defence company Saab to build fighter jets in India: The deal to supply single-engine jets to the Indian military under the ‘Make in India’ banner is likely to be announced on Friday. ‘Wretched’ Jan Dhan accounts are misused to hide dubious money, says Niti Aayog vice chairman: The I-T Department is investigating cash deposits of Rs 2.89 lakh crore made in over 13 lakh accounts after the demonetisation drive. Be ready to march to Tamil Nadu Assembly, Kamal Haasan tells fans in politically charged speech: Meanwhile, DMK and other Tamil Nadu Opposition leaders met the president to discuss the unstable state governance. Once you enter, you can’t exit, said Madurai teen who committed suicide allegedly after playing the Blue Whale challenge: In another incident, a Class 10 student from Guwahati was admitted to hospital after he was reported to be behaving abnormally.