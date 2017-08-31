The big news: India’s GDP growth hits three-year low of 5.7%, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Isro’s navigation satellite mission failed because of a technical glitch, and the toll in the building collapse in Mumbai has risen to 22.
A look at the headlines right now:
- India’s GDP growth slows to 5.7% in the first quarter of 2017 from 7.9% last year: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the low figures were a matter of concern.
- Isro’s attempt to launch eighth navigation satellite from Sriharikota unsuccessful: The mission failed because the heat shield of the launch vehicle carrying the satellite did not open up for its deployment.
- Toll rises to 22 in Mumbai building collapse, Narendra Modi says he is ‘saddened’ by the loss: The police said the exact count of the residents in the structure was unknown.
- Ex-Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf declared ‘absconder’ in Benazir Bhutto murder case, five acquitted: Two police officers were sentenced to 17 years in prison by the anti-terrorism court.
- Deadline to link Aadhaar with PAN extended by four months to December 31: The Centre had made the process to file Income Tax Returns and for any bank transaction over Rs 50,000.
- Supreme Court allows Pune woman to abort 24-week-old foetus without a skull and brain: Doctors from the BJ Government Medical College said there was no treatment available for the foetus’s condition.
- Adani Group ties up with Swedish defence company Saab to build fighter jets in India: The deal to supply single-engine jets to the Indian military under the ‘Make in India’ banner is likely to be announced on Friday.
- ‘Wretched’ Jan Dhan accounts are misused to hide dubious money, says Niti Aayog vice chairman: The I-T Department is investigating cash deposits of Rs 2.89 lakh crore made in over 13 lakh accounts after the demonetisation drive.
- Be ready to march to Tamil Nadu Assembly, Kamal Haasan tells fans in politically charged speech: Meanwhile, DMK and other Tamil Nadu Opposition leaders met the president to discuss the unstable state governance.
- Once you enter, you can’t exit, said Madurai teen who committed suicide allegedly after playing the Blue Whale challenge: In another incident, a Class 10 student from Guwahati was admitted to hospital after he was reported to be behaving abnormally.