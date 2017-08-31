Former Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi was appointed the Comptroller and Auditor General of India on Thursday, the day he retired from his post in the Home Affairs Ministry. Senior Indian Administrative Services Officer Rajiv Gauba took over the position earlier in the day.

In the bureaucratic reshuffle, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet also named Ashwini Attri, Ranjan Kumar Ghose and Anita Pattanayak deputy CAGs.

Additional Secretary of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyaan Anita Karwal was appointed the chairman of the Central Board of Secondary Education.

Former IAS officer and ex-Information and Broadcasting Secretary Sunil Arora was made an election commissioner. Asha Ram Sihag was named the secretary of the Department of Heavy Industries.

Senior bureaucrat Rajiv Kumar was appointed the new secretary of the Department of Financial Services. The 1984-batch IAS officer from Jharkhand is currently the special secretary and establishment officer in the Ministry of Personnel.