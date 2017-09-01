The toll in the building collapse in Mumbai on Thursday rose to 24, The Indian Express reported. Many are still feared to be trapped under debris. The report added that rescue teams have found it hard to cut through solid iron beams that had supported the building.

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority had issued notices in March and May 2011 declaring the building was dilapidated. On Thursday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered a detailed investigation into the building collapse.

The Mumbai Police have registered a case of accidental death in the matter. “We will proceed with investigations keeping in mind that the building was quite old. However, we will also check for negligence,” deputy commissioner of police Manoj Sharma (zone 1) told Hindustan Times. The police are said to think the heavy rain earlier this week led to the building being weakened.

The six-storey building in Bhendi Bazar, which was around 117 years old, had collapsed on Thursday morning.