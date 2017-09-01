The big news: Rajiv Pratap Rudy resigns ahead of rumoured Cabinet reshuffle, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Isro’s navigation satellite launch failed, and at least 24 people died in the Mumbai building collapse.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Union Minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy resigns amid speculation of a Cabinet reshuffle: A top AIADMK leader in Delhi also met BJP President Amit Shah.
- Isro’s attempt to launch eighth navigation satellite from Sriharikota unsuccessful: The mission failed because the heat shield of the launch vehicle carrying the satellite did not open up for its deployment.
- 24 dead in Mumbai building collapse, police file case of accidental death: The deputy commissioner of police said they would also investigate if there was any negligence.
- Former Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi named Comptroller and Auditor General in bureaucratic reshuffle: Ex-IAS officer Sunil Arora was made an election commissioner, and Anita Karwal is the new CBSE chairman.
- US asks Russia to close its consulate in San Francisco: With this move, Moscow and Washington will have three consulates each in the other country.
- One Gorkha Janmukti Morcha faction calls off Darjeeling strike, another says it is still on: Party leader Binay Tamang said the bandh will be withdrawn till the next round of peace talks take place with the West Bengal government.
- Allahabad High Court orders inspection of BRD Medical College and Hospital after Gorakhpur deaths: The bench has sought a detailed report on the infrastructure and medicines available at the facility.
- India’s GDP growth slows to 5.7% in the first quarter of 2017 from 7.9% last year: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the low figures were a matter of concern.
- Ex-Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf declared ‘absconder’ in Benazir Bhutto murder case, five acquitted: Two police officers were sentenced to 17 years in prison by the anti-terrorism court.
- Deadline to link Aadhaar with PAN extended by four months to December 31: The Centre had made the process to file Income Tax Returns and for any bank transaction over Rs 50,000.