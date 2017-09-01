A look at the headlines right now:

Union Minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy resigns amid speculation of a Cabinet reshuffle: A top AIADMK leader in Delhi also met BJP President Amit Shah. Isro’s attempt to launch eighth navigation satellite from Sriharikota unsuccessful: The mission failed because the heat shield of the launch vehicle carrying the satellite did not open up for its deployment. 24 dead in Mumbai building collapse, police file case of accidental death: The deputy commissioner of police said they would also investigate if there was any negligence. Former Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi named Comptroller and Auditor General in bureaucratic reshuffle: Ex-IAS officer Sunil Arora was made an election commissioner, and Anita Karwal is the new CBSE chairman. US asks Russia to close its consulate in San Francisco: With this move, Moscow and Washington will have three consulates each in the other country. One Gorkha Janmukti Morcha faction calls off Darjeeling strike, another says it is still on: Party leader Binay Tamang said the bandh will be withdrawn till the next round of peace talks take place with the West Bengal government. Allahabad High Court orders inspection of BRD Medical College and Hospital after Gorakhpur deaths: The bench has sought a detailed report on the infrastructure and medicines available at the facility. India’s GDP growth slows to 5.7% in the first quarter of 2017 from 7.9% last year: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the low figures were a matter of concern. Ex-Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf declared ‘absconder’ in Benazir Bhutto murder case, five acquitted: Two police officers were sentenced to 17 years in prison by the anti-terrorism court. Deadline to link Aadhaar with PAN extended by four months to December 31: The Centre had made the process to file Income Tax Returns and for any bank transaction over Rs 50,000.