Apple on Thursday sent out media invitations for an event on September 12, at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, where the company is expected to launch the iPhone 8, The Verge reported. Apart from iPhone 8, which will feature an edge-to-edge OLED display and a new 3D face-scanning camera, the company is also expected to launch updated versions of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

The three new iPhone models will not feature the Touch ID fingerprint scanner, but instead use 3D sensors to enable facial recognition, NDTV reported. The models will also have much smaller chins, to allow bigger displays. At the event, Apple might also announce an upgraded version of its Apple TV.

The September 12 event invitation does not mention the agenda, but merely says, “Let’s meet at our place.” This is the first event Apple will host at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino.

The prices of the new models are not yet known.