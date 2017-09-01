Roger Federer recorded his 80th US Open win and 17th in 17th meetings with grizzled Russian Mikhail Youzhny on Thursday to reach the last-32.

17-0 in #USOpen 2R matches ✅

17-0 vs Youzhny ✅



Pushed to the limit again, @rogerfederer wins 6-1 6-7 4-6 6-4 6-2pic.twitter.com/gcQutdKCuc — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) August 31, 2017

Federer, 36, needed a second successive five-setter to reach the third round with a 6-1, 6-7(3), 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 win over fellow veteran Youzhny, just one year his junior.

Five-time champion and third seed Federer had also needed five sets to see off US teenager Frances Tiafoe in the first round.

The 36-year-old next faces another 35-year-old, Feliciano Lopez of Spain, for a place in the last 16. His record against Lopez is just as solid – 12-0.

“It was quite a lot of fun out there – I feel quite warmed up by now,” said Australian Open and Wimbledon champion Federer, who fired 63 winners and 68 unforced errors.

Youzhny admitted he had cramped, which meant he could move left to right but not forward and back.

“That was hard to watch,” said Federer. “But this was probably the best match we have played against each other.”