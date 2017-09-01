Heavy rains lashed Delhi on Thursday, causing water logging and traffic congestion in parts of the national Capital, The Indian Express reported. The city’s main weather station, the Safdarjung Observatory, said Delhi received 60.6 mm of rain between 8.30 am and 8.30 pm, the highest so far this year, reported The Times of India.

Areas under Lodhi Road, Palam, Ayanagar and Ridge received 42.6 mm, 23.8 mm, 35.3 mm and 22.6 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm. The maximum temperature was recorded at 32.2 degrees Celsius, two degrees below the season’s average, whereas the minimum temperature was 26.6 degrees Celsius. The humidity level ranged from 76% to 100%.

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate showers in some places on Friday and heavy rain at other places. “This rain has been triggered by a monsoon trough. This is expected to continue till Saturday,” the Met office said. The maximum and minimum temperatures on Friday are expected to hover at 32 and 25 degrees.”

Water logging and traffic jams caused commuter delays in many parts of the Capital on Thursday. A bus broke down at the Rajnagar flyover causing major traffic snarls. At the Pul Prahladpur Underpass, which connects Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road to the Mathura Road at Badarpur, waterlogging brought traffic to a halt. “There was almost waist-deep water,” Manoj Sharma, a resident of Alaknanda. “A couple of cars got stuck in the water. There is no cut there to reverse, as a result, no one could move.”