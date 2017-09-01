The Delhi Police has filed a case of kidnapping against two of its own officers after a woman who they had dropped home in a Police Control Room van on Wednesday night went missing, The Indian Express reported. The two officers have been suspended.

The incident began at 3 am on Wednesday, when two policemen in a PCR van in east Delhi’s Shahdara saw a man trying to talk to a woman in her early 20s. “The policemen stopped and inquired if there was a problem. But the two said there wasn’t,” an unidentified senior officer said. However, the officials asked the woman to get into the van so they could drop her home.

Meanwhile, another man on a motorcycle rode up to the policemen and asked them where they were taking the woman. “At this, the police personnel got angry,” the senior officer said. “One of them slapped him and asked him not to get involved. Leaving the two men there, the policemen drove away.” They dropped the woman at Pritam Singh colony, where she said she lived. The PCR officials had also claimed the biker was chasing them.

However, the biker called the police control room at the residence of Delhi Police Chief Atulya Patnaik and claimed the policemen had beaten him up in Shahdara. “The man told police that two persons wearing police uniforms had shoved the woman into the Gypsy and when he asked why, they beat him up,” an unidentified officer said to The Indian Express.

A police unit was sent to where the biker had called from, the officer said. The unit then searched for the woman, but she was missing. A First Information Report of abduction was registered at the Shahdara police station against “unknown persons”, whom officials realised later were two police officials of the PCR unit.

The woman is still reported to be missing, and the case is being investigated, The Indian Express said.