Union Minister of State (Home) Hansraj G Ahir has proposed setting up sanctuaries in every district of the 16 states where cow slaughter is banned, to reduce incidents of cow-related violence, The Indian Express reported. Maharashtra’s Chandrapur MP has proposed that 1,000 hectares of forest land be used for the purpose, the English daily report said.

Ahir will soon meet Union Environment and Forests Minister Harsh Vardhan to “take the proposal forward”, the report quoted unidentified sources as saying. “By setting up cow sanctuaries at district levels, the incidents of cow slaughter can be reduced,” Ahir told the daily. “Violence due to cattle-smuggling in states where slaughter is banned has led to a law-and-order situation. The Home Ministry faces questions in Parliament on these incidents. I have taken up this matter in the past, too.”

The Minister of State dismissed queries about the cost of his proposal. “The cost is zero and fodder can be accumulated from the forest using MGNREGA, which will also provide employment to locals,” Ahir said. “I have also suggested that gaushalas [cow shelters] across the country be shifted to these sanctuaries. In this way, we will not only stop the sale of non-milching cows to slaughterhouses but also prevent incidents of violence.”

In his letter to the Environment Ministry dated August 16, Ahir said a total of 7 crore hectares of forest land was lying unutilised in the country. “Due to laws banning cow slaughter in 16 states, the smuggling of cattle has increased and police in these states face the problem of lodging them after seizures… Setting up of cow sanctuaries may prove to be a boon to deal with such situations.”