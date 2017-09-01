A man succumbed to his injuries on Thursday night after being mowed down by an SUV carrying Bharatiya Janata Party’s Karnataka unit President BS Yeddyurappa’s (pictured above) son Raghavendra. A case has been registered against the Raghavendra’s driver at Nyamati police station.

Police are investigating if this is an accident or a hit-and run case. Reports said the deceased got out of an auto he was travelling in without looking at oncoming vehicles.

More details are awaited.