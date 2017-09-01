India’s largest car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India on Friday reported a growth of 26% in domestic passenger vehicle sales for August during the festival season, PTI reported. In a statement, the automobile firm said its total sales had increased by 23.8% after it sold 1,63,701 units in August compared to the 1,32,211 units it sold in the corresponding month in 2016.

Mini segment cars, including the Alto and WagonR, suffered a slight reduction in sale of units from 35,490 automobiles sold in August 2016 to 35,428 units in August 2017. The compact segment, which includes the Swift, Estilo, Dzire and Baleno, rose by 62.4% to 74,012 units in August when compared to the 45,579 sold in the corresponding month last year.

Utility vehicle sales including the Gypsy, Grand Vitara, Ertiga, S-Cross and compact SUV Vitara Brezza rose by 27.6% to 21,442 units in August, compared to the 16,806 units sold in the same month in 2016, the company said.

The company’s net profits had jumped almost 16% for the financial year that ended in March 2017. In the last quarter of the financial year, Maruti sold 4,14,439 vehicles, an increase of 15% over the same quarter in 2016.