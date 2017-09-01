The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a 12-year-old appeal filed by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ajay Kumar Agarwal, challenging a 2005 Delhi High Court order quashing charges against the Hinduja brothers in the Bofors pay-off scam, PTI reported. The apex court bench said it would list the matter for hearing in the week starting on October 30.

The Central Bureau of Investigation, which has conducted an inquiry into the case, had not filed a plea seeking a quashing of the Delhi High Court order within the 90-day period. However, Agarwal filed an appeal in his personal capacity. It was accepted by the apex court on October 18, 2005.

The Indian government had signed a deal with Swedish arms manufacturer AB Bofors for the supply of 400 155mm Howitzer guns on March 24, 1986. On April 16, 1987, the Swedish Radio had claimed that the company paid bribes to senior Indian politicians and army personnel to secure the deal.

In 1990, the CBI registered a First Information Report for criminal conspiracy, cheating and forgery under the Indian Penal Code, as well as for corruption, against then-AB Bofors President Martin Ardbo, alleged middleman Win Chadda and the Hinduja brothers. The first chargesheet was filed in the case in 1999. A special CBI court in Delhi had in 2011 discharged Italian businessman Ottavio Quattrocchi from the case.