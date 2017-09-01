The Income Tax Department on Friday issued a notice to the Rashtriya Janata Dal over expenses incurred at its chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s mega rally in Patna on August 27, ANI reported. The I-T department has asked the RJD to explain the source of funds spent on organising the “BJP Bhagao, Desh Bachao” rally, India Today reported.

Lalu Yadav had on August 27 tweeted an image of the rally which showed lakhs of people in attendance. Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav had claimed that there were 30 lakh people at the rally.

In his speech at the rally, Lalu Yadav claimed that he had never wanted Nitish Kumar to be the chief minister of Bihar. Estranged Janata Dal (United) leader Sharad Yadav had said the Opposition would form a grand alliance of 125 crore Indians. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad had also attended the rally.

On Thursday, the I-T department had questioned Lalu Yadav’s son Tejashwi and wife Rabri Devi in a benami properties case.