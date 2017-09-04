Uttar Pradesh Police are investigating the deaths of 49 children at a government hospital in Farrukhabad in the span of 30 days allegedly due to the lack of oxygen supply, ANI reported. The deaths took place between July 21 and August 20 in the Sick Newborn Care Unit of the hospital.

District magistrate Ravindra Kumar has ordered an inquiry into the deaths at the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital in the town, CNN News18 reported. The parents of the dead infants claimed that the doctors did not use any oxygen tube, Kumar said. The First Information Report filed accuses the doctors of negligence.

“A case has been registered against the chief medical officer, the chief medical superintendent and some doctors,” Superintendent of Police of Farrukhabad, Dayanand Mishra told ANI. “Further action will be taken as the investigation proceeds.”

An initial investigation attributed the deaths to Perinatal Asphyxia which means lack of oxygen, News 18 reported. Perinatal Asphyxia is a medical condition that causes oxygen deprivation. The condition is treated by removing obstructions to the babies’ airways, and sometimes putting them on respirators or oxygen tanks.

At least 63 children had died at the Baba Raghav Das Medical College and Hospital in Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath’s constituency of Gorakhpur in August.