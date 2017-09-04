Indian benchmark indices dropped on Monday morning amid fresh selling by investors and tracking weak Asian markets. Renewed geopolitical tensions after North Korea’s hydrogen bomb test have impacted both the Indian and foreign markets. United States President Donald Trump had also said that the country was considering putting economic sanctions and stopping all trade with any country doing business with North Korea.

The Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex was trading 100.45 points down at 31,791.78 and the National Stock Exchange Nifty was 29.75 points lower at 9,944.65 at 11.22 am. The Sensex had closed at a three-week high on Friday.

Coal India, Reliance Industries, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, Lupin and State Bank of India were the top performers on the Sensex. Indiabulls Housing Finance, Coal India, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Reliance Industries and Vedanta did well on the Nifty.

Adani Ports performed worst on both indices in the morning session. Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Bank and HDFC Bank were the other losers on the Sensex. Indian Oil Corporation, Asian Paints, Ambuja Cements and Bharti Airtel were in the red on the Nifty.

All other Asian markets, except the Shanghai SE Composite Index, were also performing poorly on Monday. While the Hong Kong Hang Seng declined by over 138 points, the Nikkei 225 was down by over 190 points and the Taiwan TSEC 50 Index by over 20 points.

The rupee was trading at 63.98 against the US dollar.