A 27-year-old Dera Sacha Sauda follower was found dead in Ambala jail on Sunday, PTI reported. Ravinder Kumar was lodged at the facility in connection with the violence that broke out in Panchkula after the organisation’s chief and self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was convicted in a rape case against him on August 25. Jail officials have ordered a judicial investigation into his custodial death.

“We have videotaped of the incident, where Kumar allegedly committed suicide,” Superintendent of Police (Ambala) Abhishek Jorwal told PTI. “A postmortem examination will be conducted.”

Kumar, who was from Sarsawa in Uttar Pradesh, was facing a criminal charges of attempt to murder, rioting, damaging public property and assault, PTI reported.