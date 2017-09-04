The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday said two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Baramulla district’s Sopore town. Their identities and group are yet to be ascertained.

The police, Army and Central Reserve Police Force personnel cordoned off the Chack-e-brath area of Sopore acting on specific intelligence about the presence of the two militants, Inspector General of Police Nitish Kumar tweeted. When the security forces began a search operation, the militants opened fire at them. The security forces retaliated and killed the two, Kumar added.

The operation is still underway, and more details are awaited.