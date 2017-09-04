Two Dalit men set themselves on fire in front of Telangana Rashtra Samiti legislator Rasamayi Balakishan’s office in Karimnagar district of Telangana on Sunday. The two men, who are undergoing treatment for severe burns at a government hospital, took this extreme step to protest against bribery, PTI reported.

Mankali Srinivas and Yalala Parsharamulu of Gudem village in Siddipet district had gone to their village revenue officer to claim land under a government scheme for the underprivileged. However, the Gudem village revenue officer allegedly demanded a bribe to include their names in the list of beneficiaries.

The two men then went to meet Balakishan. But he was not in the office at that time. Frustrated, they poured petrol and set themselves on fire. Telangana Finance Minister Etela Rajender has directed officials to conduct an investigation into the matter.