A look at the headlines right now:

Brics statement lists Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed among threats to bloc: The leaders condemned the nuclear tests conducted by North Korea in a separate statement. South Korea likely to approve controversial US missile defence system after North’s hydrogen bomb test: The United States said the country will launch a ‘massive military response’ to any threats from Pyongyang. Uttar Pradesh police are investigating the deaths of 49 children at a state hospital in Farrukhabad: The deaths took place between July 21 and August 20 in the Sick Newborn Care Unit of the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital. Two men set themselves on fire to protest village revenue officer’s alleged bribe demands in Telangana: Finance Minister Etela Rajender has ordered an investigation into the incident. Dera Sacha Sauda follower found dead in Ambala jail: The organisation denied reports about the selection of a successor to self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. Myanmar blocks UN agencies from delivering essential aid to civilians in Rakhine state, report: Staff from the world body’s aid agencies have not been allowed to provide food and water supplies to the troubled state for a week. Sikkim police file FIR accusing West Bengal police of murdering GJM supporter, says report: The West Bengal police team conducted raids in Sikkim following reports that Gorkha Janmukti Morcha Chief Bimal Gurung would hold a meeting there. Indian-origin Vasant Narasimhan will replace Novartis CEO Joseph Jimenez in 2018: Narasimhan said he felt honoured and humbled to be asked to lead the pharmaceutical major. Donald Trump to scrap programme granting work permits to immigrants, 7,000 Indian-Americans may be affected: The Daca policy protects nearly 8,00,000 people called ‘Dreamers’, who are immigrants who came to the country illegally as children, from deportation. Germany defuses World War II bomb in Frankfurt after evacuating 60,000 people: Over 1,000 emergency field workers cleared the area around the bomb, which housed care homes, hospitals and the German central bank.