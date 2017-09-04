The big news: Brics lists Pakistan-based militant groups as threats, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: South Korea may approve a US missile defence system, and Uttar Pradesh police are investigating the deaths of 49 children at a state hospital.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Brics statement lists Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed among threats to bloc: The leaders condemned the nuclear tests conducted by North Korea in a separate statement.
- South Korea likely to approve controversial US missile defence system after North’s hydrogen bomb test: The United States said the country will launch a ‘massive military response’ to any threats from Pyongyang.
- Uttar Pradesh police are investigating the deaths of 49 children at a state hospital in Farrukhabad: The deaths took place between July 21 and August 20 in the Sick Newborn Care Unit of the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital.
- Two men set themselves on fire to protest village revenue officer’s alleged bribe demands in Telangana: Finance Minister Etela Rajender has ordered an investigation into the incident.
- Dera Sacha Sauda follower found dead in Ambala jail: The organisation denied reports about the selection of a successor to self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.
- Myanmar blocks UN agencies from delivering essential aid to civilians in Rakhine state, report: Staff from the world body’s aid agencies have not been allowed to provide food and water supplies to the troubled state for a week.
- Sikkim police file FIR accusing West Bengal police of murdering GJM supporter, says report: The West Bengal police team conducted raids in Sikkim following reports that Gorkha Janmukti Morcha Chief Bimal Gurung would hold a meeting there.
- Indian-origin Vasant Narasimhan will replace Novartis CEO Joseph Jimenez in 2018: Narasimhan said he felt honoured and humbled to be asked to lead the pharmaceutical major.
- Donald Trump to scrap programme granting work permits to immigrants, 7,000 Indian-Americans may be affected: The Daca policy protects nearly 8,00,000 people called ‘Dreamers’, who are immigrants who came to the country illegally as children, from deportation.
- Germany defuses World War II bomb in Frankfurt after evacuating 60,000 people: Over 1,000 emergency field workers cleared the area around the bomb, which housed care homes, hospitals and the German central bank.