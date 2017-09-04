A special court of the Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday granted bail to industrialist and former MP Naveen Jindal and three others in a Madhya Pradesh coal block allocation case. Special judge Bharat Parashar granted them bail on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh each and a surety of a similar amount.

In its chargesheet, the CBI had alleged that Jindal Steel and Power Limited had misrepresented equipment purchase orders and misled the Coal Ministry. Jindal was charged with criminal conspiracy and cheating in the allocation of the Urtan North coal block in Madhya Pradesh.

The company’s former Director Sushil Maroo, former Deputy Managing Director Anand Goyal and Chief Executive Officer Vikrant Gujral were the others who got bail.

Jindal is facing trial in another case related to the allocation of the Amarkonda Murgadangal coal block in Jharkhand. The next hearing in the Urtan North coal block case has been scheduled for October 31.