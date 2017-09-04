Kensington Palace on Monday said that Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, is expecting her third child with her husband William. “Their Royal Highnesses the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that the Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child,” their statement said.

They added that she is suffering from severe morning sickness, as she did with her previous pregnancies. The duke and duchess have two children – four-year-old George and two-year-old Charlotte. Prince William is second in line to the throne, after his father Prince Charles.

William and Kate made their last public appearance on Wednesday, when they visited the White Garden in memory of the late Princess Diana ahead of the 20th anniversary of her death.