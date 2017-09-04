A look at the headlines in the sector right now:

Demonetisation hit India’s poor very hard, says Raghuram Rajan: A skewed measurement of the GDP will overlook the impact of the drive on the poor, he added. Star India bags global IPL media rights for an astronomical Rs 16,347.50 crore: The deal is for the next five seasons, running till 2022. Sensex ends 190 points down, Nifty sheds 62 amid geopolitical tensions, weak Asian markets: Coal India and Sun Pharma were the top gainers on both indices. Supreme Court stays insolvency proceedings against Jaypee as flat buyers fear they will lose money: Homebuyers told the bench they will end up with nothing as the dues of financial institutions, who are secured creditors, will be cleared first. Infosys promoters offer to sell 1.77 crore shares worth Rs 2,083 crore in buyback: Co-founders Narayana Murthy and Nandan Nilekani and their families have offered to tender 112 lakh shares. The new Rs 200 notes may not be available at ATMs for another three months: Operators said they will begin to recalibrate the machines after banks send them the currency. Naveen Jindal, three others get bail in Madhya Pradesh coal scam case: They were charged with criminal conspiracy and cheating in the allocation of the Urtan North coal block. Indian-origin Vasant Narasimhan will replace Novartis CEO Joseph Jimenez in 2018: Narasimhan said he felt honoured and humbled to be asked to lead the pharmaceutical major.