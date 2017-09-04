The Haryana Police on Monday seized a cache of 33 licensed weapons from the Sirsa headquarters of the Dera Sacha Sauda, 10 days after 38 followers of the controversial sect died in clashes with security personnel, Hindustan Times reported.

The clashes erupted on August 25 after the leader of the sect, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, was convicted of rape in a 15-year-old case. He was sentenced to 20 years in jail.

The police said the weapons seized included pistols, revolvers, .315-bore rifles and modified weapons.

“There are 67 licensed weapons in the name of Dera Sacha Sauda,” Sadar Station House Officer Dinesh Kumar told Hindustan Times. “We got information from the Dera administration that it collected 33 of them and that we should take them from its office. The Dera followers modified the .315-bore rifle so it looks better.”

Sadar said the Dera administration was told to deposit the remaining weapons.