Four troopers of the Central Reserve Police Force were injured on Monday after suspected militants threw a grenade at a patrolling party in Anantnag district’s Qazigund area in South Kashmir, Greater Kashmir reported. The jawans are in stable condition, though a CRPF official said one of them had sustained serious injuries.

The police cordoned off the area soon after the strike. They are on the lookout for the accused.

Earlier on Monday, two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Sopore town in Baramullah district. The police, Indian Army and CRPF troops had cordoned off Sopore’s Chack-e-brath area after they received intelligence on the presence of the militants, who opened fire on the security forces during a search operation.