A 54-year-old British man was arrested in New Delhi on Monday for allegedly sexually assaulting at least three vision-impaired children at a school run by the National Association for the Blind in RK Puram.

The police said Murray Ward, a resident of Gloucestershire, came to India in October last year. Till April, he was working with a tech firm in Gurgaon. Ward was arrested after the school filed a complaint on Sunday. The school said Ward assaulted the three children on Saturday.

The police said Ward had access to the school and its children as he was a donor and regularly visited the campus over the past eight years. They also said they have found pornographic videos of children on his laptop. Ward has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.