Narendra Modi pushes for early creation of a Brics rating agency to counter western institutions: A statement from the countries listed Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed among threats to the bloc. Uttar Pradesh Police are investigating the deaths of 49 children at a state hospital in Farrukhabad: The FIR filed in the case accuses doctors of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital of negligence. North Korea is begging for war, says US as it calls for strongest UN sanctions to curb nuclear programme: South Korea conducted missile drills in response to Pyongyang’s hydrogen bomb test. Family of Tamil Nadu girl who committed suicide over Neet sends back Rs 7-lakh cheque: Anitha had told the Supreme Court that poor students who lived in villages could not afford the private coaching classes that students in cities could. Supreme Court asks Centre why it wants to deport Rohingya refugees: A Home Ministry letter to state governments had said refugees were a potential security threat and burden on resources. Star India bags global IPL media rights for an astronomical Rs 16,347.50 crore: The deal is for the next five seasons, running till 2022. Security forces kill two militants in Baramulla district’s Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir: They are believed to have been members of the Hizbul Mujahideen. British man arrested in Delhi for allegedly sexually assaulting three vision-impaired children: The police said Murray Ward had regularly visited the school and had access to the children there as he was a donor. Madras HC asks Centre, Tamil Nadu government to find ways to ban Blue Whale Challenge: The state told the Madurai bench that Vignesh, the student who committed suicide on August 30, had shared the game with 75 others. Supreme Court stays insolvency proceedings against Jaypee as flat buyers fear they will lose money: Homebuyers told the bench they will end up with nothing as the dues of financial institutions, who are secured creditors, will be cleared first.