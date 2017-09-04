The big news: Modi wants Brics rating agency set up for developing nations, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The UP Police are investigating the deaths of 49 children at a hospital in Farrukhabad, and the UN chief condemned North Korea’s nuclear test.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Narendra Modi pushes for early creation of a Brics rating agency to counter western institutions: A statement from the countries listed Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed among threats to the bloc.
- Uttar Pradesh Police are investigating the deaths of 49 children at a state hospital in Farrukhabad: The FIR filed in the case accuses doctors of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital of negligence.
- North Korea is begging for war, says US as it calls for strongest UN sanctions to curb nuclear programme: South Korea conducted missile drills in response to Pyongyang’s hydrogen bomb test.
- Family of Tamil Nadu girl who committed suicide over Neet sends back Rs 7-lakh cheque: Anitha had told the Supreme Court that poor students who lived in villages could not afford the private coaching classes that students in cities could.
- Supreme Court asks Centre why it wants to deport Rohingya refugees: A Home Ministry letter to state governments had said refugees were a potential security threat and burden on resources.
- Star India bags global IPL media rights for an astronomical Rs 16,347.50 crore: The deal is for the next five seasons, running till 2022.
- Security forces kill two militants in Baramulla district’s Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir: They are believed to have been members of the Hizbul Mujahideen.
- British man arrested in Delhi for allegedly sexually assaulting three vision-impaired children: The police said Murray Ward had regularly visited the school and had access to the children there as he was a donor.
- Madras HC asks Centre, Tamil Nadu government to find ways to ban Blue Whale Challenge: The state told the Madurai bench that Vignesh, the student who committed suicide on August 30, had shared the game with 75 others.
- Supreme Court stays insolvency proceedings against Jaypee as flat buyers fear they will lose money: Homebuyers told the bench they will end up with nothing as the dues of financial institutions, who are secured creditors, will be cleared first.