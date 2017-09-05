The city magistrate’s investigation into the death of 49 children at a hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Farrukhabad has blamed lack of oxygen as the killer, Hindustan Times reported on Tuesday. The government, however, dismissed the report and called the findings superficial.

As many as 49 children died between July 21 and August 20 in the Sick Newborn Care Unit of the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Farrukhabad. After these reports emerged on Monday, the state government had transferred Farrukhabad district magistrate Ravindra Kumar, the chief medical officer and the chief medical superintendent of the district hospital.

City magistrate Jainendra Kumar Jain lodged a First Information Report that the hospital’s doctors had “neither administered oxygen nor any medicines” while treating these children. The report attributed the deaths to “perinatal asphyxia”, a condition in which the child cannot breathe properly. “It was amply clear that most children died because of lack of oxygen,” Jain said.

The government has ordered a technical investigation into the incident, which will be conducted on Tuesday.

Between August 7 and August 11, at least 63 children had died at the Baba Raghav Das Medical College and Hospital in Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath’s constituency of Gorakhpur.