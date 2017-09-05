Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet after the Brics summit in Xiamen on Tuesday – their first bilateral meeting since the standoff in Doklam, Sikkim. Modi is scheduled to meet Xi at 12.30 pm before he leaves for Myanmar.

The external affairs ministry has not revealed what is on the agenda for the meeting.

India had announced the disengagement of its troops from Doklam on August 29. Troops from both the countries had been stationed at the sector in Sikkim during the standoff, which had begun in June. Soon after, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi had said, “We hope the Indian side will learn lessons from this incident and prevent similar things from happening again.”

On Monday, the five Brics countries had issued a joint statement against militant organisations Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba, grouping them with other global groups like the Islamic State. It was the first time the Pakistan-based groups had been denounced by the Brics countries. “We...express concern on the security situation in the region and violence caused by the Taliban, ISIL/DAISH, Al-Qaida and its affiliates including Eastern Turkistan Islamic Movement, Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan, the Haqqani Network, Laskar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad, TTP and Hizb-ut-Tahrir,” their statement said.