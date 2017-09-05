Micro-blogging site Twitter has banned many accounts and tweets related to Kashmir after it received official correspondence from the government, The Indian Express reported on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology asked Twitter to remove 115 handles and tweets that were found “propagating objectionable content” in a letter dated August 24, 2017. The letter said that a committee had decided on August 4 to remove these accounts in “the interest of public order as well as for preventing any cognizable offence in Section 69A of the IT Act”. This section of the Information Technology Act, 2000, allows the government to block any content it deems objectionable to the country’s security, integrity or sovereignty.

These Twitter handles usually post on matters related to the Valley, and some of them question the Indian government’s stand on the conflict.