According to data from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, dengue cases in the Capital are up 54% this year, The Indian Express reported. Up to September 2, 1,185 cases have been reported in the city.

Besides this, 524 cases of malaria have been reported in the city this season, and 392 cases of chikungunya. There has been a 9% drop in chikungunya cases this year – in 2016, Delhi had an outbreak of the vector-borne disease, with 12,221 confirmed cases of it, PTI reported.

Vector-borne diseases rise between end-July to November, though this year cases of the infections were reported earlier. Doctors attributed this to the early onset of the monsoon in the region.