A look at the headlines right now:

Modi, Xi Jinping to meet on Tuesday for first time since Doklam standoff: They will meet at 12.30 pm before the Indian prime minister leaves for Myanmar. Initial probe blames lack of oxygen for death of 49 children in a month in Farrukhabad hospital: The Uttar Pradesh government, however, dismissed the report and said it was very superficial. ‘North Korea is begging for war’, US says as it calls for strongest UN sanctions to curb nuclear programme: Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called the test ‘profoundly destabilising’. Twitter blocks handles, tweets on Kashmir after letter from government: The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said these accounts were ‘propagating objectionable content’. No respite from noise this Ganpati Visarjan day, Supreme Court stays Bombay HC ban on loudspeakers: State governments are now responsible for notifying specific silence zones in their jurisdiction. The buzz over JD(U) joining Modi’s Cabinet was a media creation, says Nitish Kumar: The Bihar chief minister also took a dig at former ally Lalu Yadav’s Opposition rally, calling it a ‘family function’. Dengue cases in Delhi up by 54% this year, says MCD data: Almost 1,200 cases were reported in the city up to September 2 British man arrested in Delhi for allegedly sexually assaulting three vision-impaired children: The police said Murray Ward had regularly visited the school and had access to the children there as he was a donor. Supreme Court asks Centre why it wants to deport Rohingya refugees: A Home Ministry letter to state governments had said refugees were a potential security threat and burden on resources. Family of Tamil Nadu girl who committed suicide over Neet sends back Rs 7-lakh cheque: Anitha had told the Supreme Court that poor students who lived in villages could not afford the private coaching classes that students in cities could.