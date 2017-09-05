The big news: Modi will meet Chinese president Xi Jinping on Tuesday, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: An initial probe said children at a Farrukhabad hospital died due to oxygen deprivation, and US called for more sanctions against North Korea.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Modi, Xi Jinping to meet on Tuesday for first time since Doklam standoff: They will meet at 12.30 pm before the Indian prime minister leaves for Myanmar.
- Initial probe blames lack of oxygen for death of 49 children in a month in Farrukhabad hospital: The Uttar Pradesh government, however, dismissed the report and said it was very superficial.
- ‘North Korea is begging for war’, US says as it calls for strongest UN sanctions to curb nuclear programme: Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called the test ‘profoundly destabilising’.
- Twitter blocks handles, tweets on Kashmir after letter from government: The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said these accounts were ‘propagating objectionable content’.
- No respite from noise this Ganpati Visarjan day, Supreme Court stays Bombay HC ban on loudspeakers: State governments are now responsible for notifying specific silence zones in their jurisdiction.
- The buzz over JD(U) joining Modi’s Cabinet was a media creation, says Nitish Kumar: The Bihar chief minister also took a dig at former ally Lalu Yadav’s Opposition rally, calling it a ‘family function’.
- Dengue cases in Delhi up by 54% this year, says MCD data: Almost 1,200 cases were reported in the city up to September 2
- British man arrested in Delhi for allegedly sexually assaulting three vision-impaired children: The police said Murray Ward had regularly visited the school and had access to the children there as he was a donor.
- Supreme Court asks Centre why it wants to deport Rohingya refugees: A Home Ministry letter to state governments had said refugees were a potential security threat and burden on resources.
- Family of Tamil Nadu girl who committed suicide over Neet sends back Rs 7-lakh cheque: Anitha had told the Supreme Court that poor students who lived in villages could not afford the private coaching classes that students in cities could.