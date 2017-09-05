The United States’ Hurricane Irma strengthened to a Category 4 storm on Monday, prompting governments in Florida and Puerto Rico to declare a state of emergency, The Guardian reported.

The United States National Hurricane Center issued warnings for many territories in the Caribbean region. “A Hurricane warning is in effect for Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla, Montserrat, St Kitts, Nevis, Saba, St Eustatius, Sint Maarten, Saint Martin and Saint Barthelemy, British Virgin Islands, US Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Vieques, and Culebra,” according to its latest advisory. Many other islands in the region have also been issued advisories and told to prepare for the intensifying storm.

At 11 pm Atlantic Standard Time on Monday, Irma was about 660 km east of the Leeward Islands, the organisation said. It was packing maximum sustained winds of 220 km per hour and was heading west 20 km per hour. It is expected to reach southern Florida on Saturday.

“We’re looking at Irma as a very significant event,” Executive Director of the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency Ronald Jackson was quoted as saying. “I can’t recall a tropical cone developing that rapidly into a major hurricane prior to arriving in the central Caribbean.”

Irma comes on the heels of Hurricane Harvey, which made landfall in Texas on August 26 and has killed at least 35 people, so far.