Internet services were suspended in seven districts of Bihar following communal tension, which began on Monday after villagers found several carcasses they believed were of cows floating in a canal in Madhepura district’s Tinkonwan village, the Hindustan Times reported on Tuesday.

The districts of Madhepura, Supaul, Saharsa, Purnea, Araria, Kishanganj and Katihar do not have functioning internet services for the day. Principal Secretary (Home) Amir Subhani said the situation was under control, and that the ban was only temporary and will be lifted on Wednesday.

Madhepura District Magistrate Mohammed Sohail also said the situation was normal, and that the internet services were suspended to ensure that people did not spread unnecessary rumours.

On Monday, angry villagers had attacked the vehicle of Madhepura Sub-Divisional Magistrate Sanjay Kumar Nirala when he had gone to inspect the canal where the carcasses were found. Teams from the Rapid Action Force and the district police were posted in the area to prevent any further untoward incidents.

Subhani was asked whether the carcasses could be of bovines that died in the recent floods in Bihar, during which nearly 20 districts in the state were affected in August. He said a police investigation was under way to determine the cause.

As many as 440 people have died, and nearly 1.7 crore people were affected by the deluge in Bihar.