The big news: MEA says talks between Modi and Xi were constructive, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: RBI said it had no data on black money recovered since the note ban, and a report blamed deaths of children at a UP hospital on lack of oxygen.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Talks between Modi and Xi at Brics Summit were ‘constructive, forward-looking’, says MEA: Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar said both countries ‘know what happened’ in Doklam.
- RBI tells parliamentary panel it has no data on black money recovered since demonetisation: The central bank also does not know whether there will be such note ban drives at regular intervals in the future.
- Initial inquiry blames lack of oxygen for deaths of 49 children in a month at Farrukhabad hospital: The Uttar Pradesh government, however, dismissed the report and said it was superficial.
- Enforcement Directorate attaches Misa Bharti’s farmhouse in Delhi in connection with money laundering case: The agency said the property was purchased using Rs 1.2 crore that had been laundered in 2008-09.
- GST rollout hits India’s service sector for a second month in a row: A survey by Nikkei India found that business activity and work orders were affected by the new tax regime again in August.
- Tamil Nadu all-party meet headed by MK Stalin demands education be moved to state list: The participants also blamed the Centre for the death of Anitha, a 17-year-old medical aspirant who committed suicide on September 1.
- RBI includes HDFC in its list of banks ‘too big to fail’: Banks with assets that exceed 2% of annual Gross Domestic Product are identified as Domestic Systemically Important Banks.
- Cuba to hold elections, elect new president to replace Raul Castro by February 2018: First Vice President Miguel Diaz-Canel, a Communist Party veteran, is considered the favourite to take over as head of state.
- UP government suspends lab director who said the powder found in the Assembly was an explosive: Shiv Bihari Upadhyay had used a kit that had expired to conduct the test, and had it done by people who did not work in the department’s explosives section.
- Internet suspended in seven Bihar districts after villagers claim they found cow carcasses in canal: Residents of Tinkonwan village asked the principal secretary of the state whether the remains could be of bovines that died in the recent floods.