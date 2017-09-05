A look at the headlines right now:

Talks between Modi and Xi at Brics Summit were ‘constructive, forward-looking’, says MEA: Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar said both countries ‘know what happened’ in Doklam. RBI tells parliamentary panel it has no data on black money recovered since demonetisation: The central bank also does not know whether there will be such note ban drives at regular intervals in the future. Initial inquiry blames lack of oxygen for deaths of 49 children in a month at Farrukhabad hospital: The Uttar Pradesh government, however, dismissed the report and said it was superficial. Enforcement Directorate attaches Misa Bharti’s farmhouse in Delhi in connection with money laundering case: The agency said the property was purchased using Rs 1.2 crore that had been laundered in 2008-09. GST rollout hits India’s service sector for a second month in a row: A survey by Nikkei India found that business activity and work orders were affected by the new tax regime again in August. Tamil Nadu all-party meet headed by MK Stalin demands education be moved to state list: The participants also blamed the Centre for the death of Anitha, a 17-year-old medical aspirant who committed suicide on September 1. RBI includes HDFC in its list of banks ‘too big to fail’: Banks with assets that exceed 2% of annual Gross Domestic Product are identified as Domestic Systemically Important Banks. Cuba to hold elections, elect new president to replace Raul Castro by February 2018: First Vice President Miguel Diaz-Canel, a Communist Party veteran, is considered the favourite to take over as head of state. UP government suspends lab director who said the powder found in the Assembly was an explosive: Shiv Bihari Upadhyay had used a kit that had expired to conduct the test, and had it done by people who did not work in the department’s explosives section. Internet suspended in seven Bihar districts after villagers claim they found cow carcasses in canal: Residents of Tinkonwan village asked the principal secretary of the state whether the remains could be of bovines that died in the recent floods.