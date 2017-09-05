Honeypreet Insaan, the adopted daughter of jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, may have fled to Nepal through the porous border. Two officers of the Haryana Police were looking for her at the Gaurifanta border in Uttar Pradesh’s Kheri district, Additional Superintendent of Police Ghanshyam Chaurasiya told PTI on Tuesday.

Last week, the Haryana Police issued a lookout notice for Insan, who has been charged with sedition for allegedly plotting to help Singh escape after he was convicted and sentence for two rapes.

Chaurasiya said the Haryana Police also asked the Gaurifanta Police about Insan’s suspected movement towards Nepal. So far, the police have only found an unclaimed vehicle registered in Punjab at the border and are looking into whether it belonged her.

“With no other information about Insan’s departure for Nepal so far, the Haryana Police returned,” Chaurasiya said.

Insan is the adopted daughter of the Dera chief, whose conviction in a 15-year-old rape case triggered mob violence across Haryana in August, killing 36 people. She was with Singh when he was brought to the special court in Panchkula for the verdict and also travelled with him in the helicopter that took them to the Rohtak jail after his conviction.

Who is Honeypreet Insan?

Born Priyanka Taneja, she became Honeypreet Insan when she married Vishwas Gupta, a Dera Sacha Sauda follower, in 1999. When she complained that Gupta’s family was harassing her for dowry, Singh adopted her. In 2011, Gupta moved court seeking custody of Insan from Singh.

Among all of Singh’s children and Dera Sacha Sauda members at large, Honeypreet Insan has the highest online visibility. Besides having her own website, her Twitter profile has over a million followers while she has more than 500,000 followers on Facebook and over 188,000 on Instagram.

She has emerged as Singh’s likely successor to head the controversial sect.