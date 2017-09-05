The de facto leader of Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi has come under pressure from Muslim-majority countries such as Bangladesh and Indonesia to stop violence against Rohingya Muslims in the country’s Rakhine state, Reuters reported on Tuesday. So far, at least 1.25 lakh Rohingyas have fled to Bangladesh.

“Security authorities need to immediately stop all forms of violence there and provide humanitarian assistance and development aid for the short and long term,” Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said after meeting Suu Kyi and Myanmar Army chief Min Aung Hlaing on Monday.

The political advisor to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, HT Imam, said Indonesia was “taking the lead” in pushing Suu Kyi to bring an end to the atrocities against Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar. “Ultimately, there is a possibility of the countries of the Association of South East Asian Nations joining in,” he said.

Imam added that the foreign secretary of Bangladesh had briefed the Indian foreign secretary on the matter, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Myanmar on Tuesday. “If we can keep the pressure on Myanmar from Asean, from India as well, that will be good,” he said.

India condemns Myanmar violence, but says other countries can only advise

Meanwhile, Indian Ambassador to Myanmar Vikram Misri told WION in an interview that the Rohingya Muslim subject was complicated and only Myanmar could resolve it.

“There has been an upsurge of violence recently, and it is indeed a complicated issue,” Meri said. “But this has to be resolved by Myanmar only. Outside parties can only advise if asked. Whenever there has been opportunity, advice was given.”

The envoy added that India condemns the violence in Myanmar “as it does not solve anything”. “We are hopeful that all stakeholders can come together,” Meri said.