Taxis in New Delhi will get permits only if at least four stickers are pasted on the cab reminding passengers to ask drivers to disable the child lock before starting their trip. In a meeting on Monday, Delhi’s State Transport Authority made the rule mandatory for all drivers, the Hindustan Times reported on Tuesday.

“To ensure safety of passengers, especially women, the STA Board approved the transport department’s child-lock proposal for cabs,” said Madan Lal, who is a member of the authority and the MLA from Kasturba Nagar.

Motor Licensing Offices will be told to not issue taxi permits until a vehicle has the stickers on it. Also, to ensure that the two lakh taxis on the city’s roads follow the rule, the traffic police and an enforcement team of the transport department will be asked to prosecute violators.

The move comes after the Delhi Commission for Women took suo motu cognisance of the matter and said child lock in cars increases possibilities of crimes against women. The Delhi government said it was also looking into doing away with child locks in taxis.