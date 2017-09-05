The Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex on Tuesday recovered from a major fall in the last session to close 107.30 points higher at 31,809.55. The National Stock Exchange Nifty also finished 39.35 points up at 9,952.20, after dropping below its opening mark of 9,933 points in intra-day trade.

The market sentiment was boosted by investors buying shares of HDFC Bank, after the Reserve Bank of India included it in a list of “banks too big to fail”. HDFC shares gained 0.65% on the BSE.

Bharti Airtel declined the most on both the Sensex and Nifty. Stocks of pharmaceutical companies also had a poor day on both indices.

The biggest gainers on the Sensex were Coal India, Adani Ports, Bajaj Auto, Reliance and Kotak Mahindra Bank. Tata Motors DVR, Sun Pharma, Lupin and Cipla were among the top five losers on the Sensex.

On the Nifty, Sun Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma and Lupin were among the worst performers. Coal India was the top gainer, and the other stocks that performed well were Tech Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, Ambuja Cements and ACC. Apart from shares of pharmaceutical majors, Bharti Infratel, Bosch and the Power Grid Corporation also had a poor day on the Nifty.

Most other Asian markets had a disappointing day. The Hong Kong Hang Seng and the Shanghai SE Composite Index closed near flat. Japan’s Nikkei 225 lost 122.44 points. However, the Taiwan TSEC 50 Index gained 47.97 points to close at 10,617.84.

The rupee gained three paise to the dollar and was trading at 64.25 at 4.16 pm.