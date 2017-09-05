Arunachal Pradesh Health and Family Welfare Minister Jomde Kena died at a private hospital in Guwahati after a prolonged illness, his family said on Tuesday. He was 52.

Kena, who represented the Likabali constituency, was first elected to the Legislative Assembly in 2004. He was re-elected to the same seat in 2009 and 2014. Kena was elected deputy Speaker in the Nabam Tuki government and served as a parliamentary secretary, as well.

He is survived by his wife, four daughters and two sons. Kena’s last rites will be conducted at his village Gensi on Wednesday. The state government has declared a two-day mourning period from Tuesday and announced a holiday on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other ministers took to social media to talk about Kena’s death.

PM expressed grief on the demise of Arunachal Pradesh's Health Minister, Shri Jomde Kena & extended condolences to his family & supporters. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 5, 2017

“My deepest condolences to his family,” Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju tweeted. “He was such a good-hearted person.”

Health Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Shri Jomde Kena is no more. My deepest condolences to his family. He was such a good hearted person. pic.twitter.com/4lFmb2IwOA — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 4, 2017

Union Health Minister JP Nadda said he was “deeply saddened by the demise”.

Deeply saddened by the demise of Health Minister, Arunchal pradesh Shri Jomde Kena . May his soul rest in peace. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) September 5, 2017

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who is in New Delhi, said the state had lost a seasoned politician, and “I have lost an elder brother”.

My deepest condolence on sad demise of Health Minister Jomde Kena ji. May god give strength to bereaved family to bear the loss. RIP. pic.twitter.com/WGDDt4b8ln — Pema Khandu (@PemaKhanduBJP) September 4, 2017

Assam’s health and finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his condolences for Kena’s family.