High Court orders search of Dera headquarters in Sirsa after Haryana Police seize weapons
Retired judge KS Pawar will oversee the raid.
A day after the Haryana Police seized a cache of 33 licensed weapons from the Sirsa headquarters of the Dera Sacha Sauda, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday allowed a search of the premises supervised by judicial officer, reports said.
On Monday, the police seized pistols, revolvers, .315-bore rifles and modified weapons from the Dera headquarters. The High Court on Tuesday appointed retired judge KS Pawar as the court commissioner to oversee the search at the Dera headquarters.
On August 25, 38 followers of the controversial sect died in clashes with security personnel after their leader, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, was convicted of rape in a 15-year-old case. He was sentenced to 20 years in jail.