A day after the Haryana Police seized a cache of 33 licensed weapons from the Sirsa headquarters of the Dera Sacha Sauda, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday allowed a search of the premises supervised by judicial officer, reports said.

On Monday, the police seized pistols, revolvers, .315-bore rifles and modified weapons from the Dera headquarters. The High Court on Tuesday appointed retired judge KS Pawar as the court commissioner to oversee the search at the Dera headquarters.

Punjab and Haryana HC allows search of Dera HQ, search under judicial officer's supervision https://t.co/OU49eLCD92 — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) September 5, 2017

Punjab & Haryana HC appointed Rtd judge KS Pawar as Court Commissioner for search on #Dera. He will submit report to HC in a sealed cover. — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2017

A day after 33 guns siezed from Dera premis, HC orders crackdown on Dera HQ — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) September 5, 2017

On August 25, 38 followers of the controversial sect died in clashes with security personnel after their leader, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, was convicted of rape in a 15-year-old case. He was sentenced to 20 years in jail.