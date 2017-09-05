The business wrap: RBI has no data on black money seized since note ban, and 6 other top stories
Other headlines: The service sector contracted again in August because of GST, and IDBI Bank has asked the Supreme Court to restore the Jaypee insolvency case.
A look at the headlines in the sector right now:
- RBI tells parliamentary panel it has no data on black money recovered since demonetisation: The central bank also does not know whether there will be such note ban drives at regular intervals in the future.
- GST rollout hits India’s service sector for a second month in a row: A survey by Nikkei India found that business activity and work orders were affected by the new tax regime again in August.
- IDBI Bank wants insolvency case restored against Jaypee Infratech, moves Supreme Court: The bankruptcy proceedings against the realty firm were initiated as it had defaulted on a Rs 526-crore loan from the lender.
- Sensex, Nifty finish higher after intra-day fall, stocks of pharmaceutical companies decline: Coal India gained the most on both indices, whereas Bharti Airtel was the biggest loser in the session.
- RBI includes HDFC in its list of banks ‘too big to fail’: Banks with assets that exceed 2% of annual Gross Domestic Product are identified as Domestic Systemically Important Banks.
- Twitter blocks handles, tweets on Kashmir after letter from government: The Supreme Court asked internet giants for details on complaints against child porn, rape videos .
- To ensure women’s safety in Delhi, no permits for taxis without stickers on child lock reminders: The state transport authority has made it mandatory for cabs to have at least four stickers reminding passengers to have the lock disabled before a trip starts.