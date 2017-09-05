The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday criticised the Punjab Police for not acting on a complaint filed against controversial self-styled godwoman Radhe Maa, PTI reported. The High Court also directed the Punjab Police to file a First Information Report against her.

The High Court issued a notice against the senior superintendent police of Kapurthala district asking why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against him for failing to act on the complaint.

The order was based on a complaint filed by Surinder Mittal of Phagwara. He had alleged that the godwoman had warning him of dire consequences if he were to speak against her.

There have been other complaints filed against Radhe Maa in the past as well. In 2015, a woman had alleged that her husband and his family harassed her for dowry at Radhe Maa’s behest. Actress Dolly Bindra had also filed a case of sexual harassment against Radhe Maa. In another complaint, she was accused of driving a family of seven to suicide in Gujarat.